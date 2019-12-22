Village chief, 2 others die in Leyte road crash

TACLOBAN City – Three persons, including a village chairman, were killed in a collision of two vehicles in Barangay Balinsasayao, Abuyog, Leyte, Saturday.

Police identified the fatalities as Peter Japson, chairman of Barangay Libertad in Abuyog; Evelyn Japson; and Ins Malang, a resident of Sultan Kudarat.

Initial investigation disclosed that a white Canter truck, driven by Peter Japson was traveling to Baybay,Leyte, at about 10:30 a.m. when the accident happened. On board the vehicle were Evelyn, Jerome, Perlin and Marifel, all surnamed Japson.

Probers learned that Peter’s vehicle collided with a Toyota Fortuner, driven by Sala Abusamah, with passengers Malang and Sala Salahudin Usman; and Ian Esmail Aguirre, a resident of Bacoor City, Cavite.

The Fortuner was reportedly travelling from Surigao to Manila at fast speed along a flooded part of the road when its driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding with Peter Japson’s truck.

Both drivers and their passengers were brought to Abuyog District Hospital in Abuyog, Leyte, but Peter and Evelyn Japson, and Ins Malang were declared dead on arrival.

Both vehicles were brought to Abuyog Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. (Marie Tonette Marticio)

