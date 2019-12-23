1 dead, 8 hurt in NPA attacks

A soldier was killed while eight others were wounded when suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacked soldiers and cops in Labo, Camarines Norte, and in Tubungan, Iloilo, and Quezon province Monday morning, several hours after the holiday truce between government troops and the communist rebels took effect.

Major General Fernando Trinidad, commander of Joint Task Force Bicolandia, described the attack against members of the Philippine Army’s 92nd Division Reconnaissance Company (92DRC) as “treacherous.”

The attack occurred around 9 a.m. in Barangay Baay, Labo town, when the troops were withdrawing from their initial deployment.

“One platoon of 92nd Division Reconnaisance Company (92DRC) was supposed to conduct security operation but was pulled out in compliance with the existing SOMO (suspension of military operations),” Trinidad said.

When the troops reached Barangay Baay while on their way to the barracks, an undetermined number of gunmen suddenly fired at them, Trinidad said.

Then, the suspects detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) which led to the death of a soldier and wounding of six other personnel.

The identity of the slain soldier is yet to be released pending information of his immediate family, said Major Ricky Aguilar, 9th Infantry Division (9ID) public affairs chief.

Meanwhile, the wounded soldiers were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Trinidad condemned the attack as he lashed out at the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) – NPA – National Democratic Front (NDF) for their “gross violation” of the ceasefire.

He also lamented the use of an IED which, he said, is a clear violation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL).

“This action is a clear manifestation of their deceptive and ill motives as well as their use of terror and violence to show their strength which, for so long a time, hampers the government’s campaign to attain sustainable peace and development,” Trinidad said.

As this developed, suspected NPA rebels also attacked cops in Barangay Singon, Tubungan, Iloilo, around 9:20 a.m. which resulted in the wounding of two Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel.

Major General Roberto Ancan, commander of Central Command (CentCom), condemned the attack which was done while the cops were pulling out from their security operations in the area.

Ancan said that the cops, onboard their patrol vehicle, were leaving the area following the order of Suspension of Police Operation (SOPO) when the armed rebels detonated an anti-personnel mine.

“This another atrocity proves the duplicitous talking of these terror organization that after they’ve demanded peace, they deceitfully attacked our troops. They’ve done it again. But this time the whole world is watching and are seeing the real intention of their leaders who are asking for peace – full of lies and deceit,” Ancan said.

“They demand for peace but their actions speaks otherwise. We cannot let them (NPAs) roam around and lord over the lives of our peace-loving people. Our role is to protect our people and secure their communities from these terrorists,” he added.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), said another unit of Army troopers were fired upon by suspected communist rebels in Tagkawayan, Quezon.

Arevalo said the attack happened around 9:20 a.m. Luckily no one got wounded in the said attack. (Martin Sadongdong)

