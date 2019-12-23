Be calm, vigilant, AFP appeals

The Armed Forces of the Philippines yesterday urged the public to remain calm but vigilant in the wake of the series of explosions in Cotabato City and Cotabato and Maguindanao.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson, said the 6th Infantry Division under the Armed Western Mindanao Command – which has military jurisdiction over the affected areas – already implemented measures to ensure the security of the residents and run after the perpetrators of the attacks who are believed to be members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

“The 6th ID is in control of the situation and implementing necessary security measures to put the situation in check, and ensure everything is brought back to normal,” Arevalo said in a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Arevalo said the military unit has implemented measures in support of the Philippine National Police to pursue the perpetrators in the incidents and ensure that it will not happen again, especially during the Yuletide season.

“We urge the public to remain calm. Your AFP and other government agencies are doing its best to arrest the perpetrators,” he said. (Martin Sadongdong)

