Be wary when buying alcohol

Malacañang yesterday reminded the public to be cautious when eating or drinking following the deaths of several persons from drinking coconut wine, locally known as lambanog.

“The Palace expresses alarm over the reported cases of lambanog poisoning in Laguna and Quezon,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

Panelo reminded the public to only eat food and drink liquor registered with the Food and Drug Administration, especially during the holiday season.

“We remind the public that they should always check whether their alcohol purchases, or any product that they consume for that matter, have been registered or approved by the Food and Drug Administration,” he said.

“Prudence dictates that we should always be mindful of what we ingest, particularly during this time of merrymaking,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

