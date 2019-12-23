Christmas party shooting leaves 3 dead, 1 wounded

A Christmas party turned into a tragedy inside the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) office in Manila on Sunday night after a security guard went into a shooting spree, killing three people and wounded another.

Officers from the Manila Police District (MPD) homicide unit said that several DPWH security officers, along with their families, had just finished their company Christmas party held at the agency’s parking lot on Bonifacio Drive in Port Area about 9:40 p.m. when the incident happened.

Idelberto Aguilar, an officer who witnessed the incident, said they were preparing to go home when Wilfredo Gamayo, 40, duty security guard, suddenly approached the slain victims at their tables and greeted them with

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” before allegedly firing shots at them using his .9mm pistol.

Staff Sergeant Marlon San Pedro, case prober, identified the three fatalities as Mark Jason dela Cruz, 36, head security commander; Roben Roces, 63, security officer-3 commander; and Erick Fantastico, 40, consultant.

“’Yung una n’ya pong binaril si Sir Mark Jason. Isang putok lang. Nakatayo pa nga s’ya, tapos nakatakbo,” Aguilar said.

“Tapos, noong nagpaputok s’ya ulit, hindi na natamaan si Mark Jason. Kaya tumama ‘yung bala kay Fantastico,” he added.

Aguilar said that after shooting the two victims, Gamayon then allegedly peppered Roces with bullets. He also shot Rachelle Bernardo, 40, a visitor, when he saw her trying to drag the body of Dela Cruz.

“Marami ‘yung tama n’ya kay Roces. Siguro mga apat,” he said.

“Nagyukuan kaming lahat noong nagpaputok s’ya. Yung iba, nagsisigawan na,” Aguilar said, adding that there were about 20 people in the place during the incident.

“Siguro wala pang five minutes noong mangyari yun.”

Senior Inspector Henry Navarro, MPD homicide unit chief, said that according to witnesses, the suspect had a firearm as he had just assumed his duty as security guard that night.

“Kakakuha lang n’ya ng baril sa ka-relyibo nya,” Aguilar added.

Police said that the suspect then left the firearm he used and tried to flee, but he was immediately arrested by barangay officials and roving police officers.

Navarro said that they were considering grudge as the possible motive behind the killing.

Aguilar, meanwhile, disclosed that the suspect expressed dismay after he was the only one who did not win in the raffle.

“Inisip nya na pinagkakaisahan sya,” he said.

In a separate interview, Mary Lhex Arce, live-in partner of Cruz, is seeking help from authorities as their eight-year-old son, who was also at the party, is still in shock after witnessing the incident.

“Yung anak namin, di pa nakakatulog matapos makita yung pangyayari,” Arce said. (Joseph Pedrajas)

