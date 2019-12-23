Fewer Filipinos satisfied on war vs drugs – SWS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Filipinos’ net satisfaction with the government’s campaign against illegal drugs has declined, the third quarter of 2019 Social Weather Stations survey released Sunday said.

In the survey conducted from Sept. 27 to 30 among 1,800 respondents, 79 percent were satisfied (52 percent very satisfied and 27 percent somewhat satisfied), six percent were undecided, and 15 percent were dissatisfied (eight percent somewhat dissatisfied and seven percent very dissatisfied) with the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

This translates to a net satisfaction rating (percentage of satisfied minus percentage of dissatisfied) of +64, classified by SWS as “very good.”

It is six points below the “excellent” +70 in June and March 2019, but similar to the very good levels of September 2018 to March 2017 which ranged from +63 to +66.

Net satisfaction with the anti-illegal drugs campaign has always been either very good (+50 to +69) or excellent (+70 and above) in the past 12 survey rounds, SWS pointed out.

The campaign recorded its highest satisfaction rating in December 2016 at excellent +77. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

comments