P802.4-M shabu seized in QC sting

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized from a Chinese national some P802.4 million worth of shabu concealed in tea bags during a sting in an apartment in Quezon City Tuesday.

PDEA National Capital Region (NCR) Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as Zhang Yun Quan alias Francis, 30. He was nabbed in Barangay Sienna, Quezon City.

PDEA agents confiscated from him about two kilograms of white crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) valued at P13,600,000 and the buy-bust money.

Plaza said PDEA agents also discovered some 116 packs of suspected shabu, concealed in tea bags, weighing around 116 kilograms worth P788,800,000, inside the suspect’s rented apartment on Tabayoc Street, Barangay Sienna.

Plaza said the suspect was arrested after the PDEA-NCR Special Enforcement Team (RSET) conducted two weeks of intense surveillance.

PDEA learned that the suspect had also been occupying the rented apartment which served as his warehouse for two weeks.

Criminal charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Illegal Drugs) and Section 11 (Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Article II of the Republic Act 9165, known as “The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002”, will be filed against the Zhang before the court. (Chito A. Chavez, Alexandria San Juan)

