Bloomfield Makati posts back-to-back victories

Bloomfield Academy of Makati is off to a strong start after registering back-to-back wins in the 17-under division of the Milcu Got Skills Hard to Guard.

The Makati City-based squad rallied to beat St. Joseph, 86-78, before defeating Notre Dame of Greater Manila, 67-60, in the interschool tournament sponsored by Milcu.

Richard Aquino scored 24 points as Bloomfield came back from a 12-point first half deficit to beat St. Joseph at Philadelphia High School Gym in Quezon City.

Aquino had 12 points and five steals, John Ranit posted 12 points and nine rebounds, while Bhom Mamuad grabbed 13 rebounds in Bloomfield’s 67-60 triumph against Notre Dame at the Playdium Arena in Quezon City.

