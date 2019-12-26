Rookie proves worth to Bolts

Rookie Bong Quinto is making teams kick themselves after playing an integral role in Meralco’s semifinal series victory over TNT KaTropa in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Quinto came through when needed Monday night when he dropped 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting to help the Bolts advance to the Finals with an 89-78 win over TNT KaTropa in the deciding fifth game.

His performance has kept Meralco, which will face Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in the Finals which starts Jan. 8, benefiting on the fortunes it got during last year’s draft.

The former Letran star was projected to be a mid-to-late first round selection for his stellar play during a collegiate career highlighted by a 2015 championship and a Mythical Five inclusion in 2018.

But observers were curious when teams bypassed Quinto in the first round.

Even Meralco decided to go with a different route, selecting Fil-Am guard Trevis Jackson fifth overall.

“Sobrang down talaga ako nung time na ‘yun dahil parang tinanong ko sa sarili ko kung anong kulang,” Quinto reflected.

He had to wait a bit longer before the Bolts decided to take Quinto as the second pick of the second round.

“I was really shocked when we picked him in the second round. I couldn’t believe he’s still sitting there,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

Quinto was a bit player during his first two conferences as a pro, averaging 3.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in nine games in the Philippine Cup and 3.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 12 games during the Commissioner’s Cup.

But a move from the shooting guard spot to the small forward position allowed Quinto to raise his game in the season-ending conference.

Through the semis, he averaged 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists and was described earlier this conference by Black as a “glue guy.”

“He’s just one of those guys that does everything. I’ve learned over the years that if you can get players who are versatile and can do more than one thing and can play more than one position, he can help you win games,” Black said.

“And Bong Quinto’s a good defender, he’s a good shooter, he’s a good assist guy and he’s really contributed a lot to the team,” added Black, who later suggested the PBA Press Corps to add Quinto to its All-Rookie Team at season’s end.

Quinto is not only glad to see his hardwork pay off but also reward the Bolts’ trust.

“Sila coach talaga ‘yung reason bakit kailangan ibalik ko ‘yung tiwala nila sa akin,” he said.

“Naging challenge sa akin ‘yun kumbaga sa loob ng first round di man lang natawag pangalan ko. Ngayon naka-move naman ako na eto nasa Finals na. Sa buong first round, sino pa ba rookie na nandyan. Kumbaga ako at si Trevis Jackson lang.”

“Papakita ko lang kung ano ‘yung kaya kong i-provide na tulong sa team namin. Lagi naman akong sumusunod sa coach kasi kapag hindi ka sumunod sa coach, upo ka. Ganun lang ka-simple yun,” he added. (Jonas Terrado)

