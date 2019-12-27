Beau­ty Gonzalez sinugod sa ospital

By DANTE LAGANA

**

PROBLEMA sa balat.

Ito ang ugat ng pagkaka-ospital ng aktres na si Beau­ty Gonzalez kamakailan.

Ang siste, nagkaroon siya ng allergy habang kinu­kunan ang ilang eksena ng teleserye “Kadenang Ginto” sa gubat.

Dahil dito nagkaroon ng matinding pangangati sa braso at likod si Beauty.

Kwento ng aktres sa Instagram, “Rushed to the hospital this morning due to unbearable itchi­ness and lots of lacerations and abrasions from work.

“I’m not com­plaining, I would give ev­erything I have for my craft because I really love what I’m doing. But sometimes you should listen to yourself and take care of yourself. Because my biggest invest­ment is myself. I hope it won’t leave scars.”

Bumuhos ang “get well soon” messages mula sa kanyang mga fans at followers.

Pahinga muna si Beauty sa ngayon pero once naka-recover na raw siya ay balik trabaho agad siya.

Laban lang Romina!

