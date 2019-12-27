- Home
By DANTE LAGANA
**
PROBLEMA sa balat.
Ito ang ugat ng pagkaka-ospital ng aktres na si Beauty Gonzalez kamakailan.
Ang siste, nagkaroon siya ng allergy habang kinukunan ang ilang eksena ng teleserye “Kadenang Ginto” sa gubat.
Dahil dito nagkaroon ng matinding pangangati sa braso at likod si Beauty.
Kwento ng aktres sa Instagram, “Rushed to the hospital this morning due to unbearable itchiness and lots of lacerations and abrasions from work.
“I’m not complaining, I would give everything I have for my craft because I really love what I’m doing. But sometimes you should listen to yourself and take care of yourself. Because my biggest investment is myself. I hope it won’t leave scars.”
Bumuhos ang “get well soon” messages mula sa kanyang mga fans at followers.
Pahinga muna si Beauty sa ngayon pero once naka-recover na raw siya ay balik trabaho agad siya.
Laban lang Romina!