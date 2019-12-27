Vico Sotto, umiiwas sa tsismis

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

IT appears as if Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has had enough of rumourmongers constantly discussing his love life.

The son of Vic Sotto and Coney Reyes is even imposing a stern rule about it albeit jokingly.

It happened after he officiated his first wedding mass as city mayor.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the 50 couples who were married this morning. This was my first time officiating a wedding,” Vico wrote on social media.

He then added, “Ang magtanong ng, ‘eh ikaw kailan ka ikakasal?’ magmumulta ng 500 pesos.”

Rumors about Vico making sweet music with TV host Gretchen Ho have been making the rounds.

The two were caught on cam watching a volleyball match together.

Both are yet to clear the matter.

