GMA appeals DOLE ruling on Eddie Garcia’s death

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA Network has submitted an appeal in response to the order of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for them to pay P890,000 as fine for the death of veteran actor Eddie Garcia.

The department maintained GMA committed at least three violations of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Law – something the network addressed early on.

“Wherefore, premises considered, GMA Network Inc. and/or Atty. Felipe Enrique L. Gozon, Enhanz Aerial Photography and/or Alpha Premier Transport Services, Gapo Special Effects Services Inc., GMA 7 Employees Multipurpose Coop, Renteqaire Enterprises, CMB Film Services Inc., and Shoot Digital Video Co. are hereby ordered to pay, jointly and severally, the administrative fine in the amount of Php890,000 for violation of Sections 14 and 15 Chapter IV of Department Order (DO) No. 198 and Section 6 Rule VII of DO 183 within 10 days from receipt thereof,” the DOLE order stated.

The 90-year-old died following a fall that caused injury to his spine shooting scenes for a GMA teleserye.

DOLE added, “GMA failed to consider the age of Mr. Eddie Garcia and ensure the safety of the shooting location. While GMA may have required the production of lights and lighting effects, food for employees, talents and crew, it failed to deploy personnel that are competent to provide first aid and medical attention to all cast and crew which is in violation of DO 198.”

“It has no safety officer with mandatory training on OSH certified by the Dole or by an accredited training organization when the accident happened,” the decision further read.

In a statement, the network confirmed it received the copy of the order dated Dec. 2, 2019.

“…The network submitted an appeal with the Secretary of Labor within the allowed period seeking to annul and reverse the said Order,” it read.

The network added it would “proceed with the necessary steps as soon as the DOLE resolves its appeal.”

