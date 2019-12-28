Max Collins, soon a mother

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

MAX Collins is expecting.

It came two years after marrying Pancho Magno back in December of 2017.

The couple made the announcement through Instagram, with Max uploading a photo of them holding a sonogram image.

The caption read, “The more the merrier!! Merry Christmas from our growing family to yours.”

Pancho posted the same on his Instagram account.

He wrote, “The more the merrier-er Christmas… from our growing family to yours. Thank you Lord our God for giving us the gift of love and Life on your birthday!”

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple.

Chyna Ortaleza said, “Whaaaaaaa!!!! Awesome ?? @maxcollinsofficial @magnopancho Merry Christmas!”

Solenn Heusaff, who is also pregnant with her first baby, added, “Woohoo!!!!! Congrats!!!”

Other stars who left comments on Max’s post were Kyline Alcantara, Kate Valdez, Yasmien Kurdi, Chariz Solomon, Joyce Pring, Carla Abellana, Kim Domingo, Precious Lara Quigaman, Isabelle Daza, Denise Laurel, and Jessy Mendiola.

comments