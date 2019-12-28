‘Mindanao’ big winner at MMFF 2019 Gabi ng ParangalRaise

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    JUDY Ann Santos

    “MINDANAO,” a film about a Mus­lim woman taking care of her cancer-stricken child while her husband is off fighting a war hauled 11 trophies at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held Dec. 27 at the New Frontier Theater.

    These include Best Actress for Judy Ann Santos, Best Actor for Al­len Dizon, Best Director for Brillante Mendoza as with Best Picture.

    Here’s the complete list of win­ners:

    Best Actor: Allen Dizon, “Mind­anao”

    Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, “Mindanao”

    Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao”

    Best Picture: “Mindanao”

    Second Best Picture: “Write About Love”

    Third Best Pic­ture: “Sunod”

    Best Sup­porting Ac­tor: Joem Bas­con, “Write About Love”

    Best Supporting Actress: Yeng Con­stantino, “Write About Love”

    Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, “Mindanao”

    Best Float: “Mindanao”

    Female Star of the Night: Carmina Vil­laroel

    Male Star of the Night: Aga Muhlach

    Gender Sensitivity Award: “Mind­anao”

    Best Musical Score: Jerrold Tarog for “Write About Love”

    Best Original Song: “Ikaw ang Akin” for “Write About Love”

    Best Sound: “Mindanao”

    Best Visual Effects: “Mindanao”

    Best Production Design: “Sunod”

    Best Editor: Vanessa de Leon for “Write About Love”

    Best Editing: “Write About Love”

    Best Cinematography: Myko David for “Sunod”

    Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: “Mindanao”

    FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: “Mindanao”

    Best Screenplay: Crisan­to Aquino, “Write About Love”

    Best Perfor­mance by an En­semble: “Culion”

    Special Jury Prize for Full Length Film: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love”

    Hall of Fame Awards

    Best Actress: Nora Aunor, Amy Aus­tria, Vilma Santos-Recto, Maricel So­riano

    Best Actor: Anthony Alonzo, Cesar Montano, Christopher De Leon

    Best Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Joel Lamangan, Jose Javier Reyes

    Best Supporting Actress: Eugene Domingo, Cherie Gil

    Best Visual Effects: Roadrunner Network Inc.

    Best Art Director: Rodel Cruz, Joey Luna

    Best Cinematography: Rudy Lacap, Carlo Mendoza, Romy Vitug, Lee Meily

    Best Sound Engineer: Ditoy Aguila, Michael Idioma, Rolly Ruta

    Best Musical Score: Dionisio Buen­camino, Von De Guzman, Jaime Fab­regas, Jessie Lasaten

    Best Editing: Vito Cajili, Manet Day­rit, Jess Navarro, Edgardo Vinarao

    Best Screen­play: Roy Iglesias, Ricky Lee, Jose Javier Reyes

