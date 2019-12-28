‘Mindanao’ big winner at MMFF 2019 Gabi ng ParangalRaise

“MINDANAO,” a film about a Mus­lim woman taking care of her cancer-stricken child while her husband is off fighting a war hauled 11 trophies at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held Dec. 27 at the New Frontier Theater.

These include Best Actress for Judy Ann Santos, Best Actor for Al­len Dizon, Best Director for Brillante Mendoza as with Best Picture.

Here’s the complete list of win­ners:

Best Actor: Allen Dizon, “Mind­anao”

Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, “Mindanao”

Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao”

Best Picture: “Mindanao”

Second Best Picture: “Write About Love”

Third Best Pic­ture: “Sunod”

Best Sup­porting Ac­tor: Joem Bas­con, “Write About Love”

Best Supporting Actress: Yeng Con­stantino, “Write About Love”

Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, “Mindanao”

Best Float: “Mindanao”

Female Star of the Night: Carmina Vil­laroel

Male Star of the Night: Aga Muhlach

Gender Sensitivity Award: “Mind­anao”

Best Musical Score: Jerrold Tarog for “Write About Love”

Best Original Song: “Ikaw ang Akin” for “Write About Love”

Best Sound: “Mindanao”

Best Visual Effects: “Mindanao”

Best Production Design: “Sunod”

Best Editor: Vanessa de Leon for “Write About Love”

Best Editing: “Write About Love”

Best Cinematography: Myko David for “Sunod”

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: “Mindanao”

FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: “Mindanao”

Best Screenplay: Crisan­to Aquino, “Write About Love”

Best Perfor­mance by an En­semble: “Culion”

Special Jury Prize for Full Length Film: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love”

Hall of Fame Awards

Best Actress: Nora Aunor, Amy Aus­tria, Vilma Santos-Recto, Maricel So­riano

Best Actor: Anthony Alonzo, Cesar Montano, Christopher De Leon

Best Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Joel Lamangan, Jose Javier Reyes

Best Supporting Actress: Eugene Domingo, Cherie Gil

Best Visual Effects: Roadrunner Network Inc.

Best Art Director: Rodel Cruz, Joey Luna

Best Cinematography: Rudy Lacap, Carlo Mendoza, Romy Vitug, Lee Meily

Best Sound Engineer: Ditoy Aguila, Michael Idioma, Rolly Ruta

Best Musical Score: Dionisio Buen­camino, Von De Guzman, Jaime Fab­regas, Jessie Lasaten

Best Editing: Vito Cajili, Manet Day­rit, Jess Navarro, Edgardo Vinarao

Best Screen­play: Roy Iglesias, Ricky Lee, Jose Javier Reyes

