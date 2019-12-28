‘Mindanao’ big winner at MMFF 2019 Gabi ng ParangalRaise

- Home
“MINDANAO,” a film about a Muslim woman taking care of her cancer-stricken child while her husband is off fighting a war hauled 11 trophies at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Gabi ng Parangal held Dec. 27 at the New Frontier Theater.
These include Best Actress for Judy Ann Santos, Best Actor for Allen Dizon, Best Director for Brillante Mendoza as with Best Picture.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Actor: Allen Dizon, “Mindanao”
Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos, “Mindanao”
Best Director: Brillante Mendoza, “Mindanao”
Best Picture: “Mindanao”
Second Best Picture: “Write About Love”
Third Best Picture: “Sunod”
Best Supporting Actor: Joem Bascon, “Write About Love”
Best Supporting Actress: Yeng Constantino, “Write About Love”
Best Child Performer: Yuna Tangog, “Mindanao”
Best Float: “Mindanao”
Female Star of the Night: Carmina Villaroel
Male Star of the Night: Aga Muhlach
Gender Sensitivity Award: “Mindanao”
Best Musical Score: Jerrold Tarog for “Write About Love”
Best Original Song: “Ikaw ang Akin” for “Write About Love”
Best Sound: “Mindanao”
Best Visual Effects: “Mindanao”
Best Production Design: “Sunod”
Best Editor: Vanessa de Leon for “Write About Love”
Best Editing: “Write About Love”
Best Cinematography: Myko David for “Sunod”
Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: “Mindanao”
FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: “Mindanao”
Best Screenplay: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love”
Best Performance by an Ensemble: “Culion”
Special Jury Prize for Full Length Film: Crisanto Aquino, “Write About Love”
Hall of Fame Awards
Best Actress: Nora Aunor, Amy Austria, Vilma Santos-Recto, Maricel Soriano
Best Actor: Anthony Alonzo, Cesar Montano, Christopher De Leon
Best Director: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Joel Lamangan, Jose Javier Reyes
Best Supporting Actress: Eugene Domingo, Cherie Gil
Best Visual Effects: Roadrunner Network Inc.
Best Art Director: Rodel Cruz, Joey Luna
Best Cinematography: Rudy Lacap, Carlo Mendoza, Romy Vitug, Lee Meily
Best Sound Engineer: Ditoy Aguila, Michael Idioma, Rolly Ruta
Best Musical Score: Dionisio Buencamino, Von De Guzman, Jaime Fabregas, Jessie Lasaten
Best Editing: Vito Cajili, Manet Dayrit, Jess Navarro, Edgardo Vinarao
Best Screenplay: Roy Iglesias, Ricky Lee, Jose Javier Reyes