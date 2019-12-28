Newborn baby found near cliff in Negros Oriental

BACOLOD CITY – A one-week-old baby girl wrapped in a towel was found on Thursday by a teenage girl at Sitio Panunquibon, Barangay Nasig-id, Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental.

Based on a report from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), a Grade 12 student was searching for a phone signal beside a cliff around 11:56 a.m. when she heard a baby crying.

She then found the abandoned baby with her body covered with soil.

The student went back to their house and told her 26-year-old brother about the baby.

Her brother in turn reported called the authorities and brought the baby to the Rural Health Unit in the town. (Glazyl Masculino)

