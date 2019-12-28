P695-M damage from ‘Ursula’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tropical storm “Ursula” has left at least P695,847,984 worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Visayas and parts of Southern Luzon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said the extent of damage was assessed in Mimaropa (Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan or Region 4-B), Bicol region (Region 5), Western Visayas (Region 6), Central Visayas (Region 7), and Eastern Visayas (Region 8).

Region 6 recorded the biggest losses in agriculture and infrastructure with P591,440,915 sustained damages in rice, corn, high value crops, fisheries, and livestock. The affected provinces were Iloilo, Capiz, Antique, and Aklan.

It was followed by Region 8 with R36,131,065 recorded damages in Biliran, Leyte, and Samar; and Region 7 with P26,265,100 damages in Cebu.

In Mimaropa, P23,858,252 worth of damages were noted in Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro while Bicol had P18,152,652 worth of damages in Masbate.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal said the death toll remained at 28 as of midnight Saturday while 12 others are still missing. Two persons were injured.

At least 186,105 families or 798,009 individuals have been affected by Ursula with at least 52,450 of them still in 394 evacuation centers in Regions 5, 6, 7, 8, and Caraga.

The NDRRMC said 34,097 houses were damaged by Ursula – 7,577 of which were totally destroyed.

One-hundred fifty-four schools were damaged by the tropical cyclone in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon or Region 4-A), Mimaropa, and Regions 5, 6, and 8. (Martin Sadongdong)

comments