A papal tribute to Filipinos around the world

POPE Francis celebrated “Simbang Gabi” at the Vatican on Christmas Eve, the first time ever for the pope to lead the mass which has long been part of Christmas in the Philippines.

“In the Philippines for centuries,” the Pope said, “there has been a novena in preparation for a blessed Christmas called Simbang Gabi (Night Mass). During nine days, the Filipino faithful gather in their churches…. In recent decades, thanks to Filipino migrants, the devotion has crossed national borders and has arrived in many other countries,” including Italy and the Vatican.

These people who have left their land in search of a better future “have a special mission,” he said. “Your faith is leaven in the parish communities to which you belong today. I encourage you to increase opportunities for meeting to share your cultural and spiritual wealth, while at the same time allowing yourselves to be enriched by the experiences of others.”

In the Christmas Eve Mass later that evening, the Pope spoke on the spiritual and personal significance of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem. “Christmas reminds us that God continues to love us all, even the worst of us.”

The next day, Christmas Day, the Pope addressed the whole world in his Christmas message before thousands of people gathered in St. Peter’s Square. In his traditional message “Urbi et Orbi” – to the city and to the world – the Pope called for peace in the Holy Land, Syria, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Africa.

He renewed his appeal for refugees and migrants all over the world. “It is injustice that makes them cross deserts and seas that become cemeteries. It is injustice that forces them to endure unspeakable forms of abuse, enslavement of every kind, and torture in inhumane detention camps. It is injustice that turns them away from places where they might have hope for a dignified life, but instead find themselves before walls of indifference.”

The Christmas Eve Mass and the papal message “Urbi et Orbi” on Christmas Day have always been part of the Christmas tradition in the Vatican. This year, Pope Francis included the Simbang Gabi, whose final mass he celebrated himself at St. Peter’s Basilica.

It was recognition of a truly beautiful Filipino Christmas tradition. And a papal tribute to the millions of overseas Filipino workers and other Filipinos who, even as they search for a better life for their families, have brought with them their own beautiful traditions such as the Simbang Gabi.

