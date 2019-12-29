Serena is AP Female Athlete of the Decade

Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation.

There were, to begin with, the dozen Grand Slam single titles – no other woman had more than three over the past 10 seasons – and the 3 1/2 years in a row at No. 1 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

And then there was the celebrity status that transcended tennis, making everything she did and said newsworthy, whether it was the triumphs and trophies and fashion statements or the disputes with tournament officials, the magazine covers or the Super Bowl ad with a message about women’s power, the birth of her daughter or the health scare that followed.

Still winning matches and reaching Grand Slam finals into her late 30s, still mattering as much as ever, Williams was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.

“When the history books are written, it could be that the great Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of all time….I like to call it the ‘Serena Superpowers’ – that champion’s mindset. Irrespective of the adversity and the odds that are facing her, she always believes in herself,” said Stacey Allaster, chief executive officer of the WTA from 2009-15 and now chief executive for professional tennis at the US Tennis Association, which runs the US Open.

“Whether it was health issues; coming back; having a child; almost dying from that – she has endured it all and she is still in championship form,” Allaster said. “Her records speak for themselves.”

Gymnast Simone Biles, the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year, finished second to Williams in voting for the decade honor, followed by swimmer Katie Ledecky. Two ski racers were next, with Lindsey Vonn finishing fourth and Mikaela Shiffrin fifth.

Three of Williams’ five AP Female Athlete of the Year award came during the last decade, in 2013, 2015 and 2018. She also won in 2002 and 2009.

