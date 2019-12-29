The best gift

THE Aetas who gave sweet pota­toes to Manila residents before Christmas – they could have sold them, but they chose to share a part of their harvest. That makes the act of giving more meaningful.

Real giving is when it hurts. It is usually out of love and concern for another human being. There is sacrifice involved. Are you capable of that? Mothers are capable of giv­ing so much of themselves for the family, sometimes to the point of forgetting their own needs and life’s simple pleasures. OFWs deny them­selves so many things just to be able to provide for their loved ones.

You can give something without depriving yourself all the time. You have to take care of yourself, too. “An empty lantern provides no light”.

Material things are good, but some people just need someone who cares. They need someone who will listen to them and support them when they are weak and hurt­ing. They need your time and atten­tion more than any material thing.

The most painful words from a loved one are not about the toys and expensive gifts one was not able to give. They are often about somebody’s consistent absence, especially during the times when his presence was needed. No ex­pensive gift can make up for that. Mitch Albom says, “You can’t sub­stitute material things for love or for gentleness or for tenderness or for a sense of comradeship. Money is not a substitute for tenderness, and power is not a substitute for tender­ness”.

Give your loved ones the gift of time. Love them now. Visit them. Do things with them. They need you now. Tomorrow is not promised.

