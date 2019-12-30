18 arrested for illegal discharge of firearms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At least 18 people, including a policeman and two soldiers, were arrested as the police stepped up the operation against illegal discharge of firearms as part of the security and public safety measure for the New Year revelry.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, spokesman of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said the two soldiers were collared at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) while the policeman was held in CARAGA region.

A security guard, on the other hand, was arrested in Davao region while the rest were nabbed in various parts of the country, including three civilians in Metro Manila and two in Bicol.

Banac said the illegal discharge of firearms in Metro Manila resulted in the wounding of two people and five people in BARMM.

“We are warning gun owners to be responsible. Do not use those guns for fun and to show off especially for the New Year revelry,” said Banac.

Banac said there is a strict guidance from the PNP leadership to run after those who would dare to fire their guns before, during and after the New Year revelry.

“We are also asking the public to immediately report to the police any case of indiscriminate firing, whether the perpetrator is a civilian, policeman or any government people,” said Banac.

“This is about the protection of the people from stray bullet deaths or injuries, so let us work together on this,” he added.

For the civilian violators, they will be slapped with criminal charges before the court.

For government employees that include policemen and soldiers, additional administrative charges will be filed wherein the maximum penalty is dismissal from the service.

Based on the PNP data, three bullets have been recovered in the house and on the street in Metro Manila and CARAGA region. Fortunately, there was no reported casualty.

The police data was collated from December 16 to December 30. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments