Bulldogs, Lady Eagles reign supreme in UAAP volleyball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

National University and Ateneo de Manila capped off the end of UAAP Season 81 in May with titles in men’s and women’s volleyball.

The defending champion Bulldogs went back-to-back at the expense of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws in a sweep of their best-of-three series while the Lady Eagles needed a deciding Game 3 to survive the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses for their first title since 2014.

National team member Bryan Bagunas anchored NU with four-set victories over FEU, earning him both the Finals and Season Most Valuable Player awards.

Angelo Almendras also made his presence felt for the Bulldogs and was adjudged Rookie of the Year.

NU was dominating throughout the season, finishing 13-1 in the double-round eliminations before toppling Adamson in straight sets in the Final Four.

Ateneo, for its part, dug deep in surviving a resilient UST as the Tigresses sought their first title in 10 years.

Bea De Leon ended her collegiate career with a bang and a title plus a Finals MVP trophy, while Sisi Rondina, who also played her final year with the Tigresses, exited with the Season MVP plum.

comments