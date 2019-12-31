House to honor people behind ‘Quezon’s Game’

A critically-acclaimed Filipino-made film could get the local recognition that it deserves this new year, thanks to the action of House Minority Leader, Manila 6th district Rep. Benny Abante during the final session day of 2019.

The movie is the Matthew Rosen-directed “Quezon’s Game,” which has garnered a collection of international accolades.

“The film Quezon’s Game garnered numerous international awards including international recognitions and a host of other acclimations making it arguably one of the best films that the Philippines produced,” Abante said last December 18, during a press conference of the Minority Bloc.

That same day, Abante House Resolution (HR) No.628 commending the producers, writers, directors, actors/ actresses of the movie “for garnering several awards or recognition at the Cinema World Fest Awards, the Indiefest Film Awards, Accolade Global Film Competition, Maryland International Film Festival, Worldfest-Houston International Film and Video Festival, Ramgate International and TV Festival, Near Nazareth Festival, [and] Cinema Worldfest Annual Gala.”

“Alam po natin na hindi ito napag-usapan sa ating bansa, subalit kailangan lang po natin na bigyan sila ng recognition,” said the pastor-turned-congressman.

Initially released in Canada on December 16, 2018 and then locally on May 29, 2019 Quezon’s Game was top-billed by Raymond Bagatsing, who played the titular role of the late Philippine president, Manuel L. Quezon.

As for the plot, think Schindler’s List, but with President Quezon as the protagonist instead of Oskar Schindler.

Rachel Alejandro, David Bianco and Kate Alejandrino co-starred in Quezon’s Game, which had a budget of $500,000. It was distributed by Star Cinema.

“It narrates the historical significance of our former Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon in rescuing the Jewish refugees fleeing from the Nazi Germany during the Holocaust,” Abante said of the movie. The lawmaker went on to encourage Filipinos to watch the film.

The House of Representatives is currently on holiday recess, but will resume sessions on January 20, 2020.

In January 2019, Quezon’s Game won 12 accolades at the Cinema World Fest Awards in Ottawa, Canada. These included Award of Merit for Drama Feature, Award of Recognition for Directing (Rosen), Award of Excellence for Actor (Bagatsing), Award of Excellence for Actress (Alejandro), and Award of Excellence for Supporting Actor (Billy Gallion).

The historical flick was also extensively praised for its technical achievements, having won the Award of Excellence for Lighting, Award of Excellence for Original Score, Award of Excellence for Produced Screenplay, Award of Excellence for Set Design, Award of Excellence for Costume Design, and Award of Merit for Color Treatment.

Quezon’s Game was adjudged Best Foreign Movie during this year’s WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival. (Ellson Quismoro)

