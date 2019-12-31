P3.3-M shabu seized in Davao City

DAVAO CITY — Davao authorities intercepted Monday night about P3.3 million worth of suspected shabu at a Task Force (TF) Davao checkpoint in Barangay Sirawan in Toril district.

TF Davao record showed that a certain Jelovi Saberon Alegarbe, 41, a resident of Davao del Norte, was apprehended for possession of seven sachets of shabu weighing 211.6 grams with estimated street value of P3,385,600.

Alegarbe was on board an orange multicab close van-type transformer model (121-486840) traveling from Digos City, Davao del Sur to Bankerohan in Davao City, when the police and military found out that the suspect was carrying illegal drugs.

Prior to the apprehension of Alegarbe, another person was arrested at TF Davao checkpoint in Lasang here for carrying 1.66 grams of shabu worth R24,900. The suspect was identified as Juper Brayan Ramos, 32, a resident of Bucana, Davao City. (Ivy Tejano)

