Cardinal Tagle urges peace and hope this year

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has urged the faithful to be people of hope.

In his New Year’s Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral, Tuesday, he said there will be no peace without hope.

“There will be no peace if we do not hope,” said Tagle.

“Only people of hope will work for peace. If you are hopeless, you will be violent,” he added.

The cardinal said the faithful should also be a people of dialogue as this is one way to achieve peace.

“Be people of dialogue. When we dialogue we listen, we understand, we get reconciled, we forgive and we don’t destroy each other, we don’t destroy society, we don’t destroy the earth,” said Tagle.

His Eminence also reminded everyone how Mary and the Holy Spirit became a very good dialogue partner of God.

“In that dialogue was born the Prince of Peace (Jesus). A dialogue of prayer, a dialogue of mission, a dialogue of faith and hope then the Prince of Peace comes in the flesh,” Tagle said.

“I hope like the dialogue of God and Mary we will also speak of Jesus, our peace and reconciliation,” he added.

January 1 is World Day of Peace, aside from being the first day of the year. (Leslie Ann Aquino)

