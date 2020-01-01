Leni plans to build more classrooms, dormitories

Vice President Leni Robredo is looking forward to build more classroom buildings and dormitories for public schools in 2020, funded through Angat Buhay and its private partners.

Robredo, whose key advocacies include public education, said her office seeks to address the shortage of learning facilities in far-flung areas nationwide.

As of October 2019, Robredo’s office reported there were 81 classrooms, six dormitories, and other utilities worth

P123 million that were constructed under the anti-poverty program.

The beneficiaries were mostly students living in some of the most remotest areas in the country.

Robredo previously opened new classroom buildings in Calatagan, Batangas; Victoria, Tarlac; Marawi, Lanao del Sur; Tampakan, South Cotabato; Hinoba-an, Negros Occidental; and in her home province of Camarines Sur, among others.

On top of these, Angat Buhay and its partners also built dormitories in the towns of Balangkayan and Salcedo, both in Eastern Samar; Sumilao, Bukidnon; Siayan, Zamboanga del Norte; and Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Vice President said students will no longer have to walk for hours all the way to school to attend their classes.

“Ang balita sa atin, gumanda ang academic performance ng ating mga beneficiaries, dahil mas nailalaan ang oras sa pag-aaral,” she noted.

”Hindi na sila kailangang magpagod sa mahabang lakaran araw-araw, o mangamba sa daang tatahakin kapag inaabot sila doon ng dilim,” she added. (Raymund Antonio)

