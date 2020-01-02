Duterte to sign P4.1-T national budget Jan. 6

Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab confirmed on Thursday, January 2 that President Duterte will sign the proposed P4.1 trillion national budget for 2020 on Monday, January 6.

The chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations made the confirmation, after Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) informed the Lower Chamber that the signing ceremony of the proposed 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) is set on January 6, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Rizal Hall in Malacañang Palace.

“Yes, it’s confirmed on January 6,” he said in a text message, when asked if the spending bill will be signed on January 6.

When asked if President Duterte will veto some provisions of the 2020 GAA, Ungab said, “No idea yet.”

Ungab earlier asked Malacañang to consider the nation’s interest and welfare should it decides to veto some provisions of the Congress-ratified, four volumes-long spending measure.

“The ball is now in their hands. I have very high regard to DBM (Department of Budget and Management) Secretary Wendell Avisado and President Rody Duterte, whom I have worked with before,” he said when asked if the House of Representatives is worried that some provisions of the spending measure will be vetoed by the Chief Executive.

“I’m sure they will study the budget and decide for what is best for the country and the people. What is important is we will have the budget operative by next year,” he said.

The House leader had downplayed the six-day delay in the signing of the proposed P4.1-trillion budget for 2020.

“It has no impact [to our economy] because the DBM will be releasing the comprehensive release to all agencies upon signing of the GAA on January 6,” Ungab said. (Charissa Luci-Atienza)

