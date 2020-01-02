Palace: Duterte is in good health

Malacañang assured the public that there was nothing to be worried about President Duterte’s health after it was reported that his events for Thursday were moved to the following day because the Chief Executive was not feeling well.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo made the statement after Duterte’s long-time aide Senator Bong Go said that the two events were rescheduled because the President was under the weather.

Duterte was supposed to visit earthquake victims in Malalag and Padada in Davao del Sur Thursday afternoon, but Go said his visit was moved to Friday.

“Masama lang siguro pakiramdam. Eh, ordinaryo naman ‘yun. ‘Pag kulang ang tulog mo, ‘di ba? Natural lang ‘yun. But after that, tomorrow, okay na naman ‘yan,” Panelo said in a press briefing.

“Hindi (serious). Ordinary… masamang pakiramdam ng isang 74-year-old,” he added.

Duterte’s health took center stage in 2019, especially after he figured in a minor motorcycle incident in October.

Malacañang assured the public that Duterte was still able to perform his tasks inside and outside the country, but his condition took a turn when he cut short his trip to Tokyo for the ceremonial enthronement of Emperor Akihito due to unbearable pain.

The Palace said Duterte, after being checked by a doctor, was suffering from muscle spasms that was caused by his recent motorcycle fall. He was advised to limit his physical movement and to take enough rest.

In November 2019, President Duterte admitted that he was not as healthy as he used to be. However, he said his health issues will not hinder him from performing his duties as president. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

