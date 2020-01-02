PH bars entry of 3rd US senator

Malacañang confirmed that United States Senator Edward Markey was added to the list of US legislators banned by President Duterte from entering the Philippines for supporting the entry ban provision for Filipino officials in the US 2020 budget law.

Markey joined his fellow lawmakers senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy in the list of lawmakers banned from entering the Philippines. Durbin and Leahy introduced the provision in their 2020 budget which allowed the US Secretary of State to stop the entry of Filipino officials proven to have had a hand in the detention of Senator Leila de Lima.

In his Thursday press briefing, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said the three were probably the most avid supporters of the detained lady senator. He, however, said it was uncertain if Duterte will also be going after the other lawmakers who showed support for De Lima.

“Parang lumalabas sa mga news items na very strong yung endorsement ni Markey,” he said.

“Yung tatlo yung lumalabas na sila yung masugid. Hindi pa natin alam yung iba,” he added.

US President Trump signed their 2020 budget last month which contained the provision banning Filipino officials from entering their homeland if there was credible information that they had a hand in De Lima’s detention.

In response, President Duterte ordered for the Philippines to require Americans to secure a visa first before entering the country should the United States ban any Filipino official from entering their territory by reason De Lima’s imprisonment. He likewise ordered the Bureau of Immigration to deny Durbin and Leahy entry to the Philippines.

Over the holidays, Panelo advised Durbin and Leahy to consult first with US Ambassador Sung Kim before opening their mouths because their stand on De Lima’s case appeared to be coming from ignorance or bias.

The Palace official reiterated that the two senators’ call for the government to release De Lima or grant her a fair trial, and to not threaten the travel of Filipino Americans, were not only misplaced but were also a brazen interference into the country’s affairs. (Argyll B. Geducos)

