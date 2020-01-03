Lawyer wounded in gun attack in Negros Oriental

BACOLOD CITY – A lawyer was wounded after he was shot Friday morning by two unidentified men on a motorcycle at his house in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.

Col. Julian Entoma, Negros Oriental police director, identified the victim as lawyer Ray Moncada, 74.

Entoma said the victim was at his garage preparing to go to his office when someone rang the doorbell.

When he opened the gate, the assailants suddenly fired their guns at him around 8:45 a.m.

Entoma said the assailants, who were wearing jackets and helmets, reportedly left a letter threatening the lawyer before they fled.

The letter, which was recovered by the police, said that the lawyer should leave the place or something would happen to him or his family if he refuses, the provincial police director added.

Authorities recovered from the scene five fired bullets of .45-caliber gun and a deformed slug.

Moncada sustained a lone gunshot wound in the back and was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

Entoma said he is now in stable condition and being guarded by police.

Entoma said they are looking closely into work-related motive because the victim has been handling land dispute cases of some big clients.

He said they believed that the perpetrators were hired gunmen. (Glazyl Masculino)

