Castillo family lauds ruling

The family of Horacio “Atio” Castillo cited the ruling denying bail to the 10 Aegis Juris fratmen allegedly involved in his death.

Atio’s mother, Minnie, said her son was brought to life after getting another landmark progress on her child’s case.

“We felt happy that the resolution came out,” she said. “It brings us the achievement, the fulfillment.”

Atio’s father, Horacio II, reacted through a poem. He said: “There is work to be done. In the year 2020, hopefully good things will come. And I will start the new year with a bang.”

Minnie said they already knew the resolution several days before it was released. But they had to wait for its full copy from their lawyers to be sure of what it contained.

“I was left in tears when I learned of it. I called up everybody who I’m supposed to call,” she said.

“We already knew before Dec. 19 that the resolution was out. But we had to wait for the hard copy through registered mail,” she said. “As the court does not issue it in advance.”

Upon learning that the order was out, Minnie said they and Atio’s friends immediately went to Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque City where he was laid to rest to celebrate the holidays together – solemn and private.

“We just spent the whole of afternoon there. Then the following day, we were with his friends, including the one from Canada,” she said. “That’s his first destination before vacation.”

Minnie and Horacio II welcomed the order and expressed belief that it has a “big effect” on their son’s case. It was also another favorable decision in their two-year quest for justice as in June last year, an Aegis Juris fraternity member has been convicted for obstruction of justice in his death.

“We believe that we will get the conviction for this case and we will get the conviction all the way,” Minnie said, who plans to file charges against several other named suspects. (Joseph Pedrajas)

