Duterte aids 2 quake-hit Davao towns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has turned over financial assistance and family food packs to two Davao del Sur municipalities affected by a magnitude-6.9 earthquake last Dec. 15.

According to Malacañang, Duterte handed over a check for P5 million to the Malalag municipal government through his son Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte who led the ceremonial distribution of family food packs to residents affected by the earthquake.

In a speech delivered by the younger Duterte in Malalag, Durterte expressed his solidarity with the communities for the loss of lives and properties as a result of the disasters that struck the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent natural calamities that have stricken our nation, particularly the series of strong earthquakes that hit our home of Mindanao,” Duterte said.

The President assured the public that the government will continue to monitor the situation in the region in the aftermath of the disaster. He said the national government was closely working with local government units to help bring back normalcy in the communities affected by the earthquake.

He stressed that it is the government’s moral responsibility to ensure that infrastructure and installations remain safe, livable, and compliant with the highest standards of structural integrity.

“Beyond relief operations, I urge our local government units, including private stakeholders and our local communities, to maintain your resilience in times of disasters and emergency situations,” Duterte said, expressing optimism that the government could help all affected families to get back on their feet so they may stand hopeful for the New Year.

Vice Mayor Duterte, on behalf of the President, also turned over a check for R2 million to Padada, Davao del Sur Mayor Pedro Caminero to help Padada rebuild structures damaged by the series of earthquakes that hit the region last month.

Aside from the monetary assistance, Vice Mayor Duterte also led the distribution of family food packs to affected families.

Duterte was supposed to lead the distribution of aid to the quake victims last Thursday but the event was moved to Friday because the President was not feeling well. On Friday evening, it was announced that Duterte decided to skip the events as well because of a stomach ache. (Argyll Geducos)

comments