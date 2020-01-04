Perpetual eyes redemption in NCAA volleyball

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The University of Perpetual Help Lady Altas are now in the final stage of their training as they intend to go to the Promised Land this time around.

The Lady Altas were beaten by the Arellano University Lady Chiefs in three games during the finals last season and coach Macky Carino believes his wards have learned valuable lessons from that defeat.

Perpetual is determined to end years of misfortunes since its successful three-year title run that started in 2012.

Whether they’re ready for another shot at glory will be known when they face the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers in the opening of the NCAA Season 95 on Jan. 10 at The Arena in San Juan City.

“We are now in final stage of our training to face Lady Blazers in opening match, eto yung aming battery test kung matibay ang team ko,” said Cariño.

The Lady Chiefs, on the other hand, start their drive for a four-peat against the Lyceum Lady Pirates.

Cariño is banking on six holdovers, including team captain Shyra Umandal and Charina Scott who are both middle blockers, opposite hitters Jonah Rosal and Dana Persa and, libero Allysa Sanggalang and setter Jenny Gaviola.

The team is now without Necelle Gual, who finished her playing year with the Lady Altas together with Cindy Imbo, now with Philippine Navy, Jowie Verzosa and Hershey Llorente.

Ranked No. 4 Lady Altas entered the Finals after defeating the Lady Blazers twice in semis (23–25, 21–25, 25–20, 23–25) and (25–17, 27–29, 19–25, 26–24, 16–14).

In the finals, the Tony Tamayo-owned learning institution from Las Piñas won the Game One, (21–25, 25–17, 25–21, 25–20) but loss in Game Two and Three (23–25, 25–9, 25–18, 22–25, 15–12); (25–22, 15–25, 18–25, 18–25).

Perpetual has produced several stars, including Royce Tubino, April Sartin, Jane Diaz, Sandy delos Santos, Janice Abar and libero Jheck Dionela.

comments