Clippers, sans George, fall to Grizzlies

RESULTS

Washington 128, Denver 114

Dallas 120, Charlotte 123 (OT)

Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118

Atlanta 116, Indiana 111

Cleveland 106, Oklahoma City 121

Sacramento 115, New Orleans 117

Chicago 104, Boston 111

Orlando 96, Utah 109

Brooklyn 102, Toronto 121

Golden State 104, Detroit 111

LA Clippers 114, Memphis 140

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jae Crowder scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of Los Angeles star Paul George’s absence to rout the Clippers 140-114 on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 points and Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had 22 points each to help Memphis improve to 7-10 on the road with its highest scoring game of the season.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 28 points, and Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams added 24 points each. The team appeared out of sorts from the start without George. He sat out with left hamstring tightness and Los Angeles clearly missed his defense.

The usually stoic Leonard complained to the referees, who hit him with a technical after the halftime buzzer. Coach Doc Rivers stayed on court discussing it and was unhappy about other calls in the game.

The Grizzlies raced to an 18-point lead to open the game, highlighted by a 16-2 run that included four three-pointers.

By the time Williams made the Clippers’ first three-pointer late in the second, cutting their deficit to seven, the Grizzlies had already connected on 10 threes. Los Angeles never got closer.

BUCKS 127, SPURS 118

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 19 of his 32 points in the third quarter to help NBA-leading Milwaukee beat San Antonio.

The Bucks improved to 32-5 with their fifth straight victory since a Christmas Day loss in Philadelphia. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points.

Khris Middleton scored 20 points for the Bucks and backup center Robin Lopez had 14 points in 19 minutes.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 – all the first half.

RAPTORS 121, NETS 102

NEW YORK – Fred VanVleet had 29 points and 11 assists, Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, and Toronto bounced back from its worst offensive performance of the season to beat slumping Brooklyn.

Serge Ibaka finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. They were held to season lows for points and shooting in their 84-76 loss in Miami, when they hit just 31.5 percent overall and went 6 for 42 from three-point range (14.3 percent). Toronto made 13 threes and beat Brooklyn for the 17th time in 18 meetings.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points for the Nets. They have lost five straight games.

