Multiple Os

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
Hi Ms. Rica,
Totoo po bang kayang magkaroon ng madaming orgasm ang mga babae? Paano po ba gawin yun? Yung girlfriend ko po kasi pagkatapos ng isa, ayaw na.
Thank you po,
One Time Only
Hello One Time Only,
Totoo na may kakayanan ang mga babae na magkaroon ng multiple orgasms, pero hindi lahat ng babae ang nakakaranas nito. Kapag sinabing multiple orgasm, this refers to having an orgasm that occurs one after another within seconds. Ibig sabihin, mabilis ito at magkakasunod. May mga taong gustong nakararanas ng multiple orgasms, mayroon din namang hindi ito gusto.
Actually, kahit naman sino, across the gender spectrum ay puwedeng maka-experience ng multiple orgasm, though it may be experienced differently depending on the sexual organ. Ang mga may clitoris o vagina or biologically female ay mas nakakaranas nito dahil kaya nilang ma-arouse nang tuloy-tuloy. Kapag patuloy ang pagstimulate sa kanilang clitoris, kaya nilang mag-orgasm nang walang tigil hanggang gusto nila. Pero, katulad nang sinabi ko kanina, depende ito sa tao. May mga babae kasing nagiging highly sensitive ang kanilang clitoris pagkatapos ng isang orgasm kaya ayaw na nila itong ipa-stimulate pa. Baka ganito ang case ng iyong girlfriend.
Para naman sa mga may penises, nangyayari rin ito, pero mas madalang. May mga biologically male na kayang magpigil ng ejaculation while experiencing an orgasm, one after the other. In this regard, dahil hindi sila nag-eejaculate, hindi lumalambot ang kanilang penis. According to research, madaming factors ang dahilan nito sa mga lalaki tulad ng delayed ejaculation, pag-inom ng psychostimulant drugs, pakikipag-sex sa multiple partners at paggamit ng sex toys.
So, like I said, multiple orgasms are possible, pero hindi ito para sa lahat. May mga taong napapagod after one orgasm or nagiging highly sensitive. Baka mas makatulong kung maitanong mo sa girlfriend mo kung bakit ayaw na niya pagkatapos ng isa. You may also want to explore more with her at how she wants to be pleasured para mas ma-prolong ang kaniyang orgasm. It’s all about being open and creative with one another. But of course, you also have to be safe. Enjoy!
With love and lust,
Rica
* * *
Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.
You can catch more of her every Thursday at Boys’ Night Out, Magic 89.9 and follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her YouTube channel, Count To Ten.