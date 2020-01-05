Multiple Os

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ms. Rica,

Totoo po bang kayang magkaroon ng madam­ing orgasm ang mga babae? Paano po ba gawin yun? Yung girl­friend ko po kasi pag­katapos ng isa, ayaw na.

Thank you po,

One Time Only

Hello One Time Only,

Totoo na may kakayanan ang mga babae na magka­roon ng multiple orgasms, pero hindi lahat ng babae ang nakakaranas nito. Ka­pag sinabing multiple or­gasm, this refers to having an orgasm that occurs one after another within sec­onds. Ibig sabihin, mabi­lis ito at magkakasunod. May mga taong gustong nakararanas ng multiple orgasms, mayroon din na­mang hindi ito gusto.

Actually, kahit naman sino, across the gender spectrum ay puwedeng maka-experience ng mul­tiple orgasm, though it may be experienced dif­ferently depending on the sexual organ. Ang mga may clitoris o vagina or biologically female ay mas nakakaranas nito da­hil kaya nilang ma-arouse nang tuloy-tuloy. Kapag patuloy ang pagstimulate sa kanilang clitoris, kaya nilang mag-orgasm nang walang tigil hanggang gusto nila. Pero, katulad nang sinabi ko kanina, de­pende ito sa tao. May mga babae kasing nagiging highly sensitive ang kanil­ang clitoris pagkatapos ng isang orgasm kaya ayaw na nila itong ipa-stimulate pa. Baka ganito ang case ng iyong girlfriend.

Para naman sa mga may penises, nangyayari rin ito, pero mas madalang. May mga biologically male na kayang magpigil ng ejaculation while ex­periencing an orgasm, one after the other. In this regard, dahil hindi sila nag-eejaculate, hindi lumalambot ang kanilang penis. According to re­search, madaming factors ang dahilan nito sa mga lalaki tulad ng delayed ejaculation, pag-inom ng psychostimulant drugs, pakikipag-sex sa multiple partners at paggamit ng sex toys.

So, like I said, multiple orgasms are possible, pero hindi ito para sa la­hat. May mga taong napa­pagod after one orgasm or nagiging highly sensi­tive. Baka mas makatu­long kung maitanong mo sa girlfriend mo kung bakit ayaw na niya pag­katapos ng isa. You may also want to explore more with her at how she wants to be pleasured para mas ma-prolong ang kaniyang orgasm. It’s all about be­ing open and creative with one another. But of course, you also have to be safe. Enjoy!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Re­lationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

You can catch more of her every Thursday at Boys’ Night Out, Magic 89.9 and follow her at facebook.com/TheSexy­Mind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and sub­scribe to her YouTube channel, Count To Ten.

comments