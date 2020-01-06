PH Catholic faithful pray for Australia

Catholic prelates on Monday asked the faithful to pray for Australia which is currently suffering from bushfires.

Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said the people should pray for God to intervene and put off the fire.

“This shows how human beings are incapable to stop the wrath of nature,” he said in an interview.

“Pray that God intervenes to put it off,” added Pabillo.

The Diocese of Balanga in Bataan also released a prayer in solidarity with the people in Australia.

The prayer is written below:

“Almighty and Loving God, the whole earth belongs to You! You are the author of life; of every living thing. Be with the people in Australia, now in the midst of catastrophic bushfires. We beg you O God to take over and release your power. We know you will supply everything we need, even the rain from the heavens. Great is your faithfulness O Lord!

Look compassionately upon those who put their complete trust in You and make Yourself real to those who do not believe so they too, may have faith.

We pray for all the lives lost, homes destroyed, lands burnt to the grounds, and livelihoods gone. We pray for all the firefighters and volunteers for their strength to be renewed. We also lift up to you those who struggle with despair and unbelief in these trying times.

Provide a place of refuge and provision for everyone. Encourage us all in knowing that your sanctuary of love is eternal. We humbly ask that you hear our prayers Almighty Father, in the name of your most precious son, Jesus, Amen.”

Balanga Bishop Ruperto Santos said the prayer will be recited in his diocese since there are also Bataenos residing in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Meanwhile, Pabillo said the fires should serve as an eye opener to everyone that climate change is real.

“The fires should also make us realize that climate change is real so we should change our lifestyle to conserve energy and avoid pollution,” he said.

Australia is facing an unprecedented crisis as bushfires have razed through rural communities across the nation since September.

It is being attributed to prevailing drought, drier fuels and soils, and record-breaking heat being experienced by the country.

At least 20 people have already died, 28 have gone missing, and over 1,500 homes have been destroyed by the fire that has spread to an area approaching 6 million hectares. (Leslie Ann G. Aquino)

