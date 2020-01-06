Quake rocks Davao Occidental

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 5.4-magnitude earthquake that rocked Davao Occidental early Monday was not connected to the strong tremors which jolted Mindanao in October and December last year, as they originated from different faults.

The tremor was “not an aftershock” of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Davao del Sur last December 15, 2019, according to Science and Technology Undersecretary and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Renato Solidum.

Davao Region in southern Mindanao is one of the seismically-active regions in the country because of the presence of several active faults.

Solidum pointed out that the 5.4-magnitude earthquake was generated by the movement along the Philippine Trench.

Meanwhile, the 6.9-magnitude tremor last December was triggered by the movement along the Tangbulan fault. (Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz)

comments