TNT trades DiGregorio to Alaska, gets Enciso in return

Mike DiGregorio is on the move again after TNT KaTropa agreed to send the shooting guard to Alaska in exchange for fellow 2015 draftee Simon Enciso.

The PBA Commissioner’s Office on Monday approved the deal that will also see the KaTropa and Aces exchange second round picks for the 2023 draft.

The deal ended DiGregorio’s short stint with TNT that started last October when he was traded by Blackwater for Brian Heruela.

DiGregorio was hardly used at TNT, averaging just 3.4 points in nine games during the recent Governors’ Cup.

He posted 10.8 points for the Elite before being transferred to the KaTropa.

Enciso ends his four-year stay with the Aces that saw him appear in three Finals appearances. He averaged 8.9 points during the Governors’ Cup.

