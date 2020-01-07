18 hurt in Tondo fire

Eighteen people were injured while around P3 million worth of property went up in smoke when a fire hit a commercial-residential building on Lakandula St. in Tondo, Manila, Tuesday morning.

Three of the injured, identified as Ferdinand Roquete and Maria Jison and 61-year-old Ma. Urella Coopera, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also hurt during the fire were Perfectio Tiu, Jun-jun Fornel, Yob Arsafe, JP Figueroa; and firefighters Christian Bag-id, Edward Felix, Michael Jonson, Wilber Dayso, Nickeor Mandap, Cyrus Daguioan, Christopher Andrade, Ferdinand Duldulao, Purisima Bulaon, Jose Mabborang, and Angelo Mercado.

The fire started around 5:24 a.m. and reached the fifth alarm after an hour. It was put under control around 9:17 a.m.

The five-story establishment, located near the Tondo Parish Church, housed a bakery shop, a retail store, a skin clinic, and an apartment.

Classes at the Holy Child Catholic School, which is very near to the building, were also immediately suspended.

Nineteen fire trucks from the Bureau of Fire Protection and 30 from other fire volunteers were deployed to the area.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of fire, officials said. (Joseph Pedrajas)

