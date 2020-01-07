Former Sultan Kudarat vice governor shot dead

SULAN, SULTAN KUDARAT – Motorcycle-riding gunmen shot dead Tuesday the former vice-governor of Sultan Kudarat in an outskirt village in Lambayong town.

Major Bryan Bernardino, Lambayong police chief, said the victim, Rolando Recinto, 80, was driving a Mitsubishi pickup when waylaid by the suspects along the national highway in Barangay Bilumen, Lambayong, past 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the victim died on the spot from several bullet wounds in the head and body

Probers have yet to identify the suspects and the motive behind the killing. (Joseph Jubelag)

