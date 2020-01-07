Kampton, Perpetual star, out to end HS career in blaze of glory

Like any graduating student-athlete, University of Perpetual Help’s Noel Michael Kampton is looking for a fitting end to a successful high school career.

Another title for the Tony Tamayo-owned school is Kampton’s ultimate goal when NCAA’s high school volleyball tournament begins on Friday at The Arena in San Juan City.

And that’s the reason why he’s not yet entertaining his “collegiate suitors” as he is all focused to giving Perpetual its sixth straight NCAA crown.

Perpetual coaches Sandy Rieta and Jason Sapin are confident of extending the school’s reign with the presence of the 6-foot-2 Kampton.

Kampton, 19, normed 15 points per game last season which the Junior Altas dominated .

“We are training as hard as we can so we can win out sixth straight title,” said Kampton who share the same goal as former MVP Kirth Rosos, Dominique Gabito, Derick Germono, and Kharyle Parce.

Just like Kampton, the four other Perpetual players are graduating this coming April.

Other members of the team are Stephen Enarciso, Joshua Pozas Freece Atendido, Shawie Caritativo, Mark Leo Goguimbal, Khian Andres, JM Prado, Von Marata and Iver Gagno.

“Ngayon po focus muna kaie ng team sa training and game plan, saka na po yung mga offer sa College.” Kampton added.

“Our focus now is one game at a time until the end of elims, medyo mabibigat din ang kalaban as we face College of St. Benilde (CSB) La Salle Greenhills in opening game,” said Rieta.

In all, the Junior Altas have already collected 11 titles since joining the oldest collegiate league 35 years ago.

The team first created a buzz in the late 80s when they won four straight titles starting in 1987. After a long dry spell, the Junior Altas won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 then began their five-year reign in 2015.

