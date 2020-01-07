Missing girl, 14, found dead in sugarcane farm

BACOLOD CITY – Laborers found last Monday a decomposing body of a Grade 8 student, who was reported missing for five days, in a sugarcane plantation in Barangay Binubuhan, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

Maj. John Joel Batusbatusan, city police chief, withheld the name of the 14-year-old victim, who was half-naked when found.

Police believed she was sexually abused, but they cannot confirm it yet pending the results of the autopsy examination.

Batusbatusan said the victim was reported missing by her family last January 1 after she failed to go home when she was asked by her father to get his cellular phone from the house of a family friend in the said village.

“The victim would regularly charge her father’s cellular phone at their family friend’s house, which is two kilometers away from their house in La Carlota City,” he added.

Batusbatusan said they already have three persons of interest in the killing but refused to divulge their identities as of press time.

Last Friday, a 17-year-old girl, who was also reported missing for three days, was also found floating in a river in Sipalay City.

Police also believed that she was sexually molested but authorities cannot confirm it yet. (Glazyl Masculino)

