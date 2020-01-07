Motorcycle taxi pilot run to go on –TWG

The inter-agency technical working group (TWG) on motorycle taxis maintained that it would continue with its bike-hailing service pilot implementation program amid legal hurdles thrown at them.

“The TWG is confident that it stands on solid legal ground in its administration of the Motorcycle Taxi Service Pilot Implementation program, and we remain steadfast in carrying out our mandate, especially in ensuring that the safety and welfare of the riding public is at stake,” it said in a statement.

This was after the Mandaluyong City Regional Trial Court issued on Monday a three-day temporary restraining order (TRO) against the revised guidelines on the extended motorcycle taxi pilot run set by the TWG.

Under the new policy, the TWG capped the number of riders to 10,000 for each of three participating platforms namely Angkas, JoyRide, and Move It.

Motorcycle ride-hailing company Angkas has been protesting the cap since the TWG announced it last month, claiming that at least 17,000 of the 27,000 riders on its fleet are at risk of losing their livelihood.

In the three pages order signed by acting Executive Judge Ofelia Calo, in response to a class suit filed by Angkas, it stated that there is an urgency to issue a TRO citing “grave and irreparable injury that these bikers will suffer” on the new policies on motorcycle taxis.

“With the implementation of the LTFRB’s Revised General Guidelines for the Pilot Implementation of Motorycle Taxis, 17,000 Angkas riders who have been earlier accredited by Angkas and allowed to participate in the pilot implementation will suffer grave irreparable injury as they would lose their jobs,” it added.

The TWG said that it would comment on the merit of the TRO once a copy has been received.

It added that they are now coordinating with the Office of the Solicitor General on the legal action to take next following the issuance of the TRO.

“Whatever legal process we will have to go through, we, at the TWG, will always be guided by our respect and abeyance for due process of law.”

“Our action and disposition will remain constant amid this new legal challenge,” the TWG said. (Alexandria San Juan)

