PSC working on establishment of world-class training center

AFTER helping stage a successful 30th SEA Games, Philippine Sports Commission is giving full-time commitment commitment for the realization of the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC).

Last year, President Duterte signed Republic Act 11214 or the PSTC Act so that the country can produce world-class athletes who will end the long search for an Olympic gold.

“We are doing our best to make this long-time dream come true” said PSC Chairman William Ramirez.

”The law is designed to establish a state-of-the-art sports training facility with amenities that will be suitable and conducive for our national athletes, coaches and referees to achieve a high-level and quality training that will eventually results to best performances when they compete in various international sports competitions including the prestigious Summer Olympic Games, where the national athletes are aiming to win our first-ever gold medal.”

Under RA 11214, the PSC will own the PSTC and will oversee the operation when it comes to the administrative work, security, as well as assigning of personnel to supervise the overall function of the facility.

The amount of P3.5 billion from the General Appropriations Act (GAA) is appropriated for the establishment and construction of PSTC.

Initially, the Municipality of Rosales, in the province of Pangasinan has expressed interest to be the main hub for the PSTC.

Aside from Pangasinan, also expressing intentions are the provinces of Tarlac and Bataan.

“We are grateful for the support and interest that we are receiving from different LGUs. We are studying possibilities and best options” added Ramirez.

Meanwhile, the PSC is working alongside with United States Sports Academy (USSA) in order to strengthen the country’s human resources in sports. This March, the first of a series of short sports courses will be held. This is part of the PSC’s plans to continue upgrading the knowledge and skills of our coaches, trainers and sports professionals in the country.

USSA shall provide the education and training programs for individuals and groups designated by the agency.

“We are also arranging plans with the Commission on Higher Education and the University of the Philippines,” informed the sports Chief.

comments