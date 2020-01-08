3-day gun ban enforced for Traslacion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has suspended the privilege of carrying firearms in Manila for three days as part of the security preparations for the Black Nazarene Procession on Thursday.

NCRPO director Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said the suspension of all the Permits to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR) took effect on Wednesday and expected to be lifted on Friday at 8 a.m.

“This part of the security preparations to ensure that the Feast of the Black Nazarene will be free from firearm-related incidents and to ensure the safety of the populace as well as the local and foreign tourists,” said Sinas in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Sinas explained that the PTCFOR suspension is in line with the concept of Enhanced Managing Police Operations in close coordination with the military and other law enforcement units.

“Only members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) who are performing official duties and in agency-prescribed uniforms shall be allowed to carry firearms,” said Sinas.

The PTCFOR suspension will be strictly implemented, according to Sinas, especially in Quiapo, Sta. Cruz and Binondo areas.

Millions of Black Nazarene devotees are expected to troop to Manila for the annual Traslacion, one of the biggest religious activities in the country.

The NCRPO has initiated new measures to cut short the procession which usually lasts more than 20 hours.

“I have absolute faith that this will affect the maintenance of peace and order situation in the concerned areas,” said Sinas. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments