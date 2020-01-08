Operations vs Reds resume

By MARTIN SADONGDONG

The military’s combat operations against communist rebels resumed starting Wednesday midnight following the expiration of the holiday truce implemented by the Philippine government (GRP) and the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army – National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana declared.

Lorenzana said that he will not recommend an extension of the ceasefire to President Duterte since the government does not need it.

“Wala naman nangyayari sa ceasefire,” he added.

Despite the strong opposition of key security officers, it was Duterte who approved the nationwide unilateral and reciprocal ceasefire with the communist groups on December 22.

He said the truce, which took effect from December 23 to January 7, was necessary to build a conducive environment for the formal resumption of the peace talks.

