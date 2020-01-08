Parañaque bans single-use plastics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Single-use plastics will be banned in Parañaque City starting June, this year, the city government announced Wednesday.

Under City Ordinance No. 18-40 series of 2019, the city government will no longer allow all establishment to use plastic bags, styrofoams, plastic straw, spoons and forks, and stirrers, according to the City Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO),

The city government said that only manufacturers will be allowed to use plastics for their packaging.

The ordinance also says that supermarket and public market vendors need to use biodegradable plastic for their goods.

Based on the ordinance, violators will be fined P5,000 for the first offense. On the third violation, aside from the fine, their business permit will be cancelled.

The city government said that the single-use plastic ordinance was passed and approved to reduce the problem on plastic wastes. (Jean Fernando)

comments