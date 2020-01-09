Cardinal Tagle calls for peace in Middle East

Vatican-bound Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle delivered what is believed to be his last homily as Manila archbishop during the Black Nazarene vigil mass at the Quirino Grandstand in Mania, a few hours before the Traslacion procession that began at 4:16 a.m, yesterday.

His Eminence, who served as homilist during the midnight mass that was presided over by Quiapo Church rector Monsignor Hernando Coronel, prayed for peace in the Middle East and for the safety of all Filipino workers in the Gulf region.

“Let us pray for the safety of our fellowmen in the Middle East, to dispel the desire to destroy one’s neighbor, to dispel the desire to take vengeance. Let us pray for our fellow Filipinos and their families here who are anxious,” Tagle said as he led Nazarene devotees to a moment of silence to pray for peace in the Middle East.

Reflecting on this year’s theme “Iba’t-ibang Kaloob, Isang Debosyon, Tungo sa Isang Misyon,” the cardinal reminded mass attendees of their mission “to love” others.

“Jesus’ mission of love is also our mission. We should not let ourselves be the cause of danger and harm of our fellowmen. A real devotee of Jesus is the way of life and salvation. The success of love should start within us,” Tagle stressed.

Towards the end of the midnight mass, Monsignor Coronel prayed for the cardinal as he embarks on his new mission at the Vatican.

“We will miss Cardinal Chito. He is our light,” Coronel said.

“We lift you up, His Eminence Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, Cardinal Chito, to the kindness and goodness of Our Father Jesus Nazarene,” Coronel said. Tagle stood up to thank the Quiapo rector and the Nazarene devotees who erupted in cheers and applause.

After eight years, the holy mass for the Black Nazarene’s feast early Thursday was seen as Tagle’s last as Manila archbishop. On December 8 last year, Pope Francis appointed Tagle to lead the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, a powerful Vatican office overseeing the church’s vast mission territories. (Christina I. Hermoso)

