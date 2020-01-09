Go: Kill drug lord if needed to solve drug problem

Sen. Bong Go has reiterated his stand that the government should use the proper force to solve the drug problem in the country.

Go said instilling fear of death – not talk – will protect the innocent Filipinos from the menace of illegal drugs. Killing drug lords is also a must if the need arises, he said.

“Hindi po madadala sa sinasabi nilang salita dito. Dapat mong patayin talaga kung kailangan. Takutin mo, patayin mo. Kung hindi mo papatayin ‘yung drug lord, wala,” Go said in response to Vice President Leni Robredo’s 40-page report on the Duterte administration’s war on drugs which she criticized as a massive failure, at the opening of the Malasakit Center, a one-stop shop for medical and financial assistance at the Taguig-Pateros District Hospital in Taguig City.

A close ally of President Duterte, Go said it is undeniably difficult to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs in the country primarily because of corruption.

“Umiikot ‘yung pera diyan eh. Nabibili nila ‘yung iba diyan,” he explained.

Go clarified it is not the policy of the Duterte administration to kill arbitrarily.

“Kaklaruhin ko rin na hindi polisiya ng administrasyong Duterte na pumatay ng basta basta lamang. Nilalabanan natin ang masasamang loob para protektahan ang mga inosente na nasisira or binabawian ng buhay dahil sa iligal na droga,” said the senator.

Nevertheless, Go said the government has established rehabilitation centers for those who wish to rehabilitate themselves.

He said the government now has 18 rehabilitation centers for those who wish to rehabilitate themselves in different parts of the country such as Cebu, Bukidnon, Nueva Ecija, Batangas, and Las Piñas City.

“Malalayo ang rehab centers natin kasi dapat i-isolate itong mga adik na ito. Mapalayo sila sa mga kaibigan nila, sa mga source ng droga,” he said.

Go said Robredo and the other critics of the government’s war on drugs should go to the communities affected by the drug menace to find out for themselves why majority of the people support Duterte’s fight against illegal drugs.

“Alam mo sino ‘yung one percent? Si VP Leni ‘yung one percent. ‘Yung 99 percent, ‘yun ang Pilipinong sumasang-ayon sa pamamalakad ni Pangulong Duterte na labanan ang droga,” Go said, referring to Robredo’s statement that the score of the war on drugs should be one over 100. (Hannah Torregoza)

