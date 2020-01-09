Laguna bettor wins P80-M lotto pot

A lone bettor won the P80-million jackpot prize of Grand Lotto 6/55 during a draw on Wednesday night, becoming the first millionaire of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) for this year.

According to the PCSO, the lucky bettor purchased the winning ticket from an outlet in San Pablo City, Laguna.

During Wednesday night’s draw, Grand Lotto 6/55 had a total prize of P80,721,908 with a winning combination of 25 – 54 – 04 – 22 – 55 – 24.

To claim the prize, the lucky bettor will have to go to the PCSO’s main office along Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City.

The bettor have to present two valid IDs, and he/she must also bring his/her winning ticket.

The cash prize however will be subjected to a 20 percent tax as mandated by the TRAIN Law, therefore deducting around P16 million from the total winning prize.

This leaves the winning bettor with only around P64 million. (Jhon Casinas)

