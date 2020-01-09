Murder of ex-Batangas solon denounced

Malacañang has denounced the murder of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza as an “outrageous act of barbarism” and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The government will hunt down the culprits behind the killing of Mendoza and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law, according to presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo.

“We are outraged upon learning of the dastardly murder of former Batangas 2nd District Rep. Edgar Mendoza. According to news reports, former Cong. Mendoza and an unidentified person, who was believed to be his aide, were found dead with their bodies set on fire inside the lawmaker’s vehicle,” Panelo said.

“This is an outrageous act of barbarism. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be pursued till they are placed behind bars,” he said.

Police earlier found three burned bodies inside a car owned by the former lawmaker in Tiaong, Quezon. His family reported him missing when he did not come home since he left home for Laguna last Wednesday.

Panelo has offered condolences to the family, colleagues, and constituents of the late lawmaker. “We assure the bereaved family of the deceased that justice will be accorded by prosecuting the people behind this dastardly crime to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

